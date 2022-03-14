Skip to Content
Local Forecast
By
today at 6:34 PM
Published 5:35 PM

Gusty Winds, scattered rain and snow for Tuesday

314789
KIFI Weather
314159
KIFI Weather

A Pacific system is on the way for Tuesday and Wednesday, with scattered rain and snow showers for Tuesday afternoon and evening.

OVERNIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low into the lower 20's. Winds at 10-15 MPH.

TUESDAY: Scattered rain and snow in the afternoon and evening with highs close to 40°. Winds at 15-25 MPH. Tuesday night, we'll see more scattered rain and snow with gusty winds, an overnight low into the upper 20's.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow and rain, with highs into the upper 30's and lower 40's.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with highs into the upper 30's to the lower 40's.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TUESDAY TO NOON MDT WEDNESDAY:

  • WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
  • WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains.
  • WHEN…From noon Tuesday to noon MDT Wednesday.
Local Forecast
Author Profile Photo

Michael Coats

Michael is Chief Meteorologist for Local News 8 and Eyewitness News 3.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content