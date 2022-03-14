Gusty Winds, scattered rain and snow for Tuesday

A Pacific system is on the way for Tuesday and Wednesday, with scattered rain and snow showers for Tuesday afternoon and evening.

OVERNIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low into the lower 20's. Winds at 10-15 MPH.

TUESDAY: Scattered rain and snow in the afternoon and evening with highs close to 40°. Winds at 15-25 MPH. Tuesday night, we'll see more scattered rain and snow with gusty winds, an overnight low into the upper 20's.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow and rain, with highs into the upper 30's and lower 40's.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with highs into the upper 30's to the lower 40's.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TUESDAY TO NOON MDT WEDNESDAY: