Gusty Winds, scattered rain and snow for Tuesday
A Pacific system is on the way for Tuesday and Wednesday, with scattered rain and snow showers for Tuesday afternoon and evening.
OVERNIGHT: Partly cloudy, with a low into the lower 20's. Winds at 10-15 MPH.
TUESDAY: Scattered rain and snow in the afternoon and evening with highs close to 40°. Winds at 15-25 MPH. Tuesday night, we'll see more scattered rain and snow with gusty winds, an overnight low into the upper 20's.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow and rain, with highs into the upper 30's and lower 40's.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with highs into the upper 30's to the lower 40's.
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TUESDAY TO NOON MDT WEDNESDAY:
- WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
- WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains.
- WHEN…From noon Tuesday to noon MDT Wednesday.
