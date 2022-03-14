Milder with snow and rain coming

A weak system bringing snow and rain into tomorrow will override the ridge keeping things dry for us today as we head toward 40-50 this afternoon. Winds will be breezy SW 10-15 and will make things feel a little cooler, and snow starts in the central mountains tomorrow and has rain mixed for the valley into Tuesday. Highs will eventually be consistent with today, after hovering around freezing tonight.

Some upper valley patchy fog is around, some flurries possible into mountains, then clouding up. 32 or so to start before heading to 41 in Idaho falls and 51 in Pocatello. 41 in Jackson area and Salmon.

Cooler with the system moving out Wednesday and back to the upper 30's for daytime with wind.

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather