A few showers early Wednesday, with breezy winds

OVERNIGHT: Scattered rain and snow with mostly cloudy skies. Lows into the lower 30's with SW winds at 10-15 MPH, gusts around 25 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: A slight chance of snow with mostly cloudy skies in the morning, clearing by the afternoon. Highs close to 40° in the Snake River Plain, Winds at 10-20 MPH.

THURSDAY: sunny with highs into the upper 30's to the lower 40's.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with highs into the mid 40's.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with evening showers, highs into the upper 40's to lower 50's.