Scattered leftover showers ending

Socked in with clouds today and remaining mountains showers scattered for the rest of the day. Winds from the SW 10-15+ mph and highs from 39 in Idaho Falls to 45 in Pocatello. 40 in Jackson with lows tonight down into the 30's and 20's.

High pressure pushes us to sunshine for Thursday and highs for most in the mid-to-upper 40's and clear. We'll enjoy dry weather for St. Patrick's day and we'll warm up and storm up headed to Sunday with a rain/snow chance 60% for the valley and mountains. Slight shower chance for Friday with cloudiness and 50's.