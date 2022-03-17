A few mountain snow showers, Warmer temps Friday and Saturday

OVERNIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a low into the mid 20's and winds at 5-10 MPH.A disturbance moving through tonight, will deliver a few snow showers into the local mountains.

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with highs into the upper 40's and northeast winds at 5-10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with highs into the lower to mid 50's for the Snake River Plain. Winds at 10-20 MPH, with gusts 20-30 MPH.

SUNDAY: Rain and snow showers with with highs into the mid to upper 30's, Gusty winds at 15-30 MPH.

MONDAY: Sunny with highs into the upper 30's to the lower 40's.