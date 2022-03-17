Pot of gold of Sunshine

High pressure makes for dry and stable conditions today. Highs will be slightly cooler and in the upper 30's to lower 40's. Winds 5-10mph from the north/northwest.

Sunny & 38 for Jackson today

Sunny & 46 for Blackfoot and Pocatello.

Sunny & 46 for Salmon.

Tonight the colder air remains after sunset at 7:37pm and we dip into the teens and 20's, as clouds begin to build for Friday and a warming trend begins before stormy weather on Sunday.

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather