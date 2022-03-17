Skip to Content
Pot of gold of Sunshine

High pressure makes for dry and stable conditions today. Highs will be slightly cooler and in the upper 30's to lower 40's. Winds 5-10mph from the north/northwest.

Sunny & 38 for Jackson today

Sunny & 46 for Blackfoot and Pocatello.

Sunny & 46 for Salmon.

Tonight the colder air remains after sunset at 7:37pm and we dip into the teens and 20's, as clouds begin to build for Friday and a warming trend begins before stormy weather on Sunday.

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather

