Warmer and breezes for the weekend

Under the trough that has come through, cloudiness is in play, with continued warm S/SW winds 5-15mph, keeping temperatures higher than they have been in months. Pocatello hit 72 today, first time we've been that warm over 70 degrees since last October. Lows tonight in the mid-to-upper 30's to lower 40's.

We stand to head toward record temperatures tomorrow and Sunday with highs in the lower 70's for the lower valley. Mid-to-upper 60's for Idaho Falls. Sunday will be the warmest day of the forecast and the clouds/wind hang around into the evening 10-15 mph. Our next shower chance will arrive late Monday into Tuesday 40-50% chance of early showers and temperatures will drop about 10 degrees.

Again, clouds and sun, off and on, for the weekend and 68-75 degrees Saturday and Sunday. Lows will be below freezing Wednesday morning and there's a chance of rain/snow for Thursday.

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather