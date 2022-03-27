Cooling down to begin the week with rain and snow on the way soon

TONIGHT: We should see mostly cloudy skies with no rain or snow showers expected within the region. Winds will be slightly breezy between 10-15 mph out of the south. Low temperatures will only get down to the upper 30's and 40's tonight.

TOMORROW: Clouds will be building throughout the day as we start with partly cloudy skies and end up with mostly cloudy to cloudy skies by the nighttime hours for tomorrow. Isolated rain and snow showers look to come into the region for late night tomorrow. We will have very windy conditions with sustained winds between 20-30 mph and gusts up to 50 mph. High temperatures will decrease slightly back to the 60's.

LONG TERM: We will have isolated rain and snow showers continuing throughout much of the day on Tuesday. We dry up for Wednesday before picking up more isolated rain and snow showers for Thursday. We then look to dry things again for the rest of the week and next weekend before the next system of rain comes next Monday. Winds will remain gusty for much of the week. Gusty winds up to 25 and 30 mph are expected almost every other day this week on Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday. High temperatures decrease on Tuesday to the 50's and again on Thursday to the 40's and low 50's before increasing back to the upper 50's and low 60's for next weekend.