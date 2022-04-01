Windy Saturday, high winds with showers possible Monday

A couple of systems are taking aim to the region this weekend and early next week. A Wind Advisory has been issued for Saturday. Another cold front arrives Monday with scattered showers and high winds.

WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM MDT SATURDAY:

WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts around 45 mph expected.

WHERE…The Arco/Mud Lake Desert, Upper Snake River Plain, Lower Snake River Plain, Eastern Magic Valley and Shoshone Lava Beds.

WHEN…From noon to 8 PM MDT Saturday.

IMPACTS…Gusty winds could make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Unsecured objects may be blown around.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

SATURDAY: Windy with mostly sunny skies. A slight chance of mountain snow and rain showers, with a high near 59 for the Snake River Plain. East wind 10 to 15 MPH, becoming west southwest 20 to 30 MPH in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.