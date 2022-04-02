Much calmer Sunday ahead

TONIGHT: We are currently seeing very windy conditions outside with a mix of rain and snow showers up towards the Continental Divide. Both the mix and the rain should slowly decrease for the nighttime hours and we will expect to see calm winds and clear skies for the overnight hours throughout the region. Low temperatures though decrease down to the 20's and 30's by the early morning.

TOMORROW: We should see mostly sunny skies across the region with no rain or snow expected. Winds will look to be slight breezes between 5-10 mph throughout Sunday as well. High temperatures climb up to be between the upper 40's and the lower 60's.

LONG TERM: A cold front looks to come through the region on Monday bringing mostly mountain snow with traces for light rain in the valleys that could also continue into Tuesday. Dry conditions follow on Wednesday and we will look to remain that way until another batch of rain and snow come on Saturday of next weekend. The bigger story for the cold front moving through on Monday will be the winds. Monday could pose some of the windiest conditions of the year with stronger winds expected than seen today. Sustained winds look to be between 30-45 mph with gusts reaching up to 70 mph. Winds decrease slightly into Tuesday as the winds look to be between 10-25 mph on that day before calm winds will follow for the rest of the work week. High temperatures will decrease into the upper 30's and 40's for Tuesday before increasing to the 70's by Friday.