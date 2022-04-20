Scattered showers for Thursday, rain and snow for Friday

An area of low pressure will settle into the Pacific northwest, leading to rain/snow showers and gusty winds.

OVERNIGHT: Look for increasing clouds with lows into the upper 30's. Winds at 10-15 MPH, with gusts at 20-30 MPH.

THURSDAY: A slight chance of rain and snow in the morning with scattered showers later in the day and through the evening. Highs will be close to 60°, with the southern and southwest winds at 15-35 MPH.

FRIDAY: Rain and snow showers with cloudy skies and gusty winds. Highs into the upper 40's and lower 50's for the Snake River Plain, with winds at 15-35 MPH.

SATURDAY: A chance of rain and snow in the morning and mid-day, with some clearing late in the day. Highs into the lower 50's with gusty winds.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny, with a high into the mid 50's.