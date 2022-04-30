Isolated Rain showers with mixed with some thunderstorms for Sunday

TONIGHT: We are already seeing some rain and snow showers across the western Magic Valley and central ID that will continue to stay there for the nighttime hours. These showers will move over into the Snake River Plain and rest of the region beginning in the overnight hours. Winds will remain calm. Low temperatures are expected to drop down to the 30's and 40's.

TOMORROW: Rain showers will be isolated across the region for most of the day on Sunday. We could expect to see some thunderstorms mixed in with these showers in the afternoon. Snow showers will limited to mountain peaks. Winds will slightly breezy between 10-15 mph. High temperatures will be in the 50's.

LONG TERM: We will dry up for most of Monday before getting more rain and snow Monday overnight into Tuesday. We will have some leftover isolated showers for Wednesday before we dry up on Thursday. The break will be short again as another batch of rain and snow comes on Friday and Saturday. Winds will increase to be between 20-25 mph for the showers coming through on Tuesday. High temperatures will be increasing and decreasing a lot during the week. Coldest day looks to be Tuesday with high's in the 40's after Monday holds high's in the 50's and 60's. Warmest day is Thursday when high's reach the 60's and 70's.