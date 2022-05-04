Warmer weather for Thursday, storm clouds arrive Friday

We're looking at a little warm before the storm for Thursday morning and mid-day. A cold front will arrive Thursday afternoon and evening. This will bring some showers to the area for Thursday evening, but most of the rain will fall in the central mountains and upper Snake highlands.

OVERNIGHT: Clear with a slight chance of overnight fog. Lows into the mid 30's with light winds at 5 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with a slight chance of showers late. Highs into the lower 70's with increasing wind speeds. Winds at 15-25 mph for the afternoon and evening.

FRIDAY: Chance of rain and thunderstorms with mountain snow. Highs into the mid 60's with gusty winds.

SATURDAY: A chance of rain/snow and thunderstorms. Windy with partly to mostly cloudy skies.

SUNDAY: Scattered rain and snow showers with high into the lower 50's with gusty winds.