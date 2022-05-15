Sunny with a slim chance of rain for tomorrow

TONIGHT: We will see some isolated thunderstorms possible for central ID from Salmon to Stanley with one or two stray showers getting into the Magic Valley or Snake River Plain tonight. Besides that, we are expecting partly cloudy skies for most of the region. Winds remain calm between 5-10 mph with some gusts up to 20 mph possible in central ID only. Low temperatures only get down to the 40's and 50's.

TOMORROW: More isolated thunderstorms and rain showers look to come back for tomorrow, but only for the Upper Snake River Plain and southern highlands. We will see partly cloudy skies for the rest of the region. Winds slightly increase to be slightly breezy between 10-20 mph. High temperatures look to remain in the 70's.

LONG TERM: We continue to stay relatively dry until Wednesday night. Then, we will look for scattered snow and rain chances across the mountains and only stray showers reaching into the valleys. This wet weather looks to remain in place until next weekend. Winds stay slightly breezy for most of the week with the windiest day being on Thursday. Warmer weather stays in the region for a little while with the high's staying in the 70's up until Wednesday. On Thursday, high's drop to 50's, but slightly rebound into the 60's for next weekend.