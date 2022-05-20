Still chill with weekend warmth otw

Wicked weather to start the weekend. Between 50+ mph winds yesterday to calmer winds today (30mph+), freezing temp, snow, sleet, and some slick conditions mixed with heavy clouds and bright sun easing in from the north, many of us just say: "It's Idaho". Normally, on average, it would be 67 degrees.

Highs today with a shower chance, which you may have already seen, around the mid to upper 50's.

Winds 15-30+mph shifting northerly into the day. Lows tonight will still be below freezing.

Mind you, still windy into portions of I-15, hints of blowing dust possibly and a lake wind advisory in effect for American Falls Reservoir and adjoining areas west and along I-15 from IF to AF, through 9pm tonight.

Weekend: More sun and low to mid 60's for Saturday and Sunday with mountains maintaining a shower chance and some accumulations higher up. Lows edge back to mid 30's. Enjoy the sun when it arrives and be careful with some stiff breezes. Hang on for more warmth next week before the bottom falls out again ahead of Memorial Day Weekend. We'll head toward 80 by Thursday and back to 60 by Friday, possibly.

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather