Drier and slightly warmer heading into Monday

TONIGHT: Rain and snow showers are currently making their way across the region with snow only falling in the mountain peaks. These showers will slowly decrease once we get into the evening and will be fully gone by the overnight hours. Winds stick between 5-15 mph tonight. Low temperatures get down to lower 30's by the early morning.

TOMORROW: Isolated rain and snow showers will be present for the mountains tomorrow with a chance of a stray shower getting into the valleys. Overall though, most cloudy skies will be with us throughout the day. Winds will be light between 5-15 mph. High temperatures reach into the 60's.

LONG TERM: More isolated rain and snow showers continue into Tuesday for the mountains before dry weather comes for everyone on Wednesday. A slim chance of rain and snow comes back for Thursday, but we will expect scattered rain and snow showers for Friday and Saturday. Winds will really ramp up between 20-30 mph starting on Thursday and continuing into Memorial Day weekend. High temperatures increase into Thursday with high's on that day in the 80's. High's then decrease back to the 50's and 60's for Memorial Day weekend.

WATCHES/WARNINGS:

FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 AM MDT MONDAY for Shoshone/Lava Beds, Arco/Mud Lake Desert, Upper Snake

River Plain, Lower Snake River Plain and the Eastern Magic

Valley. This includes the cities of Shoshone, Richfield, Carey,

Mud Lake, INL, Craters of the Moon NM, Idaho Falls, Rexburg,

St. Anthony, Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls, Shelley, Fort

Hall, Burley, Rupert, Heyburn, and Oakley.