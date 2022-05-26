Sunny and warm

Thanks to a dome of high pressure ( can you feel it ?) we'll experience the warmest day of the year today. Highs will spike into the mid-to-upper 80's with warm winds from the southwest gusting to 15-20+ mph and the development of showers and storms later in the day. An approaching low will cover us with clouds and slam into the area braking the warming trend into Friday with a slight chance of showers. Heavier rain and storms are expected for Saturday through Memorial Day as temperatures drop into the 50's and lows in the 30's (again).

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather