Windy with a chance of showers late Monday and into Tuesday

Two cold fronts moving out of the northwest this week. We’ll still see a few snow and rain showers for Monay night and Tuesday.

Overnight, a chance of snow and rain with highs in the lower to mid 30’s. South southwest wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday, a chance of rain and snow with highs in the mid 40’s. SW winds at 15-25 MPH.

Wednesday, rain and snow showers likely with a mostly cloudy sky. A high in the lower to mid 40’s. South wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Thursday, mostly sunny, with a high near 40°.