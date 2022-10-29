Dry, partly cloudy skies continue into Halloween

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies will be present across the region tonight with no chances for any rain or snow. Winds will be calm. Low temperatures get down into the 20's and teen's.



TOMORROW: We will have mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies for all of eastern ID and western WY on Sunday. Winds will be light between 5-10 mph. High temperatures get back up into the upper 40's and lower 50's.



LONG TERM: Dry conditions continue for one more day for Halloween on Monday. Rain and snow showers come back into the region on Tuesday night are expected to remain in the region for the rest of the work week with the best chance for widespread rain and snow being on Wednesday. Accumulation looks to be around 4 inches for the mountains and about an inch for the valleys after the week is done. Winds will ramp up on Tuesday and Wednesday between 15-25 mph. High temperatures will increase into the mid to upper 50's for Halloween and will stay for another day on Tuesday. Wednesday will have a massive cooldown with high dropping back into the upper 30's in time for Thursday. High's then slightly increase into next weekend into the low to mid 40's