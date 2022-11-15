Skip to Content
Local Forecast
Freezing daytime highs with areas of fog

We’re still under the influence of high pressure with an inversion in place. We’ll see areas of freezing fog, freezing temperatures and a few flurries from the fog. A push of snow out of Montana will work in for Thursday.

Overnight, lows around 8° with areas of freezing fog. Light northeast winds at 5 mph.

Wednesday, areas of freezing fog, with a high near 26° Northeast wind around 5 mph. With a slight chance of snow.

Thursday, areas of fog for the morning with a chance of snow for the afternoon and evening hours. Highs in the upper 20’s.

Michael Coats

Michael is Chief Meteorologist for Local News 8 and Eyewitness News 3.

