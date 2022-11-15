Freezing daytime highs with areas of fog

We’re still under the influence of high pressure with an inversion in place. We’ll see areas of freezing fog, freezing temperatures and a few flurries from the fog. A push of snow out of Montana will work in for Thursday.

Overnight, lows around 8° with areas of freezing fog. Light northeast winds at 5 mph.

Wednesday, areas of freezing fog, with a high near 26° Northeast wind around 5 mph. With a slight chance of snow.

Thursday, areas of fog for the morning with a chance of snow for the afternoon and evening hours. Highs in the upper 20’s.