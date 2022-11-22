Freezing morning fog and showers tonight

Freezing Fog Advisory in effect until 11am for Bear Lake County. Slick conditions and visibility difficulty remain an issue for areas affected by freezing fog for advisory areas and other portions of the viewing area through mid-morning. Download our weather app for instant updates and live radar.

Sun will break through any patchy fog for the region this morning and temps will be back toward 20 by 10am and near or above freezing for Jackson and Burley, only 28 in Salmon on the storm path before anyone else, and 32-34 for valley floors. Light winds N 3-10 before light fast moving snow drops overnight with some light accumulation in the mountain communities. Clouds in for Wednesday in valley and a slight dip in temperatures with the passage of the front for Wednesday night. Travel may be affected in the eastern highlands and western Wyoming into Wednesday with snowy conditions and slick spots/freezing fog. Temperatures remain below average by about 10 degrees for the week. Seasonal highs are 40 and lows in the 20's. We'll continue to have cold mornings in the singles and teens and blustery wind chills.

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather