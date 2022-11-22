Scattered snow showers overnight into Wednesday, More snow next week

A fast-moving system will arrive late Tuesday and early Wednesday with scattered snow showers. Most locations are aiming for less than an inch in accumulation, with the wet weather departing quickly for Wyoming. We’ll clear out for the holiday, with an active pattern returning to the region starting late Sunday.

Overnight, a chance of snow showers with mostly cloudy skies. A low temperature in the lower to mid 20’s

Tonight

Wednesday, chance of snow in the morning with mostly cloudy skies. Highs around 30°, with winds at 10-15 mph, gusts over 20 mph. Areas of freezing fog for Wednesday night with lighter winds and lows around 15°.

Thanksgiving, mostly cloudy with areas of patchy freezing fog. Gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 28°. Southeast winds around 5-10 mph

Friday, mostly sunny with a high in the mid 30’s.