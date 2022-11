High pressure moving in from the south will allow for drier conditions and areas of freezing fog.

Wednesday night and Thursday morning, areas of freezing fog with a low around 15°.

Thursday, partly cloudy with areas of fog and low cloud cover. Highs around 30°, with 5-10 mph winds.

Friday, mostly sunny with a high near 35°. North northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.