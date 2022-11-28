A few snow showers Monday evening and Tuesday with COLD temps

We have one system exiting the region, with another moving down from the northwest this week.

A few snow showers Monday night, with areas of Freezing fog. Mostly cloudy with lows around 10°, northeast winds at 5 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

For Tuesday, look for cold temps with a high around 20°. Patchy fog before 11am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow for Tuesday, with winds at 5 mph.

Another storm system arrives Wednesday afternoon into Thursday. A chance of afternoon and evening snow showers, with a high in the upper 20’s.

Thursday, snow showers with a high in the mid to upper 30’s. Cloudy, with increasing winds for the afternoon and evening. Snow showers for Thursday night with gusty winds into Friday. Lows in the 20’s with more snow expected into Friday.