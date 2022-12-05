Cold temps with areas of fog and a slight chance of snow

We’ll sit with cold freezing temps for Tuesday and Wednesday with areas of overnight and morning fog. We’ll have a slight chance from the fog and low cloud cover.

Monday night, a slight chance of snow through the early morning hours. A low around 17°, mostly cloudy with southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

A slight chance of snow for Tuesday with areas of freezing fog in the morning. Cloudy, with a high near 29°. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday, a slight chance of snow with areas of freezing fog. A high near 28°, with winds at 5-10 mph.

Thursday, mostly cloudy with a high near 27°.

Friday, a slight chance of snow, with mostly cloudy skies. Highs in the lower 30’s.