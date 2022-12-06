Skip to Content
Slight Chance of snow with areas of fog

Overnight, areas of patchy dense freezing fog. Mostly cloudy with a low around 18° and light winds at 5 mph.

Wednesday, a slight chance of snow with areas of freezing fog for the morning. A high temperature in the upper 20’s to lower 30’s for the Snake River Plain. East southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north for the afternoon. More areas of fog late Wednesday into Thursday, with a low temperature of 15°

Thursday, patchy dense freezing fog for the morning. Mostly cloudy, with a high in the upper 20’s and light winds at 5-10 mph.

Friday, chance of snow with cloudy skies and a high near 30°. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Saturday, scattered snow showers with highs in the mid 30’s and gusty winds.

