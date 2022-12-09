Snow showers this weekend

A large system will move through this weekend. We’re expecting to see heavy snow in our mountains, with some acclamations in the Snake River Plain.

Saturday, a chance of snow with highs in the mid 30’s for the Snake River Plain. Winds at 10-15 mph, with new snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible for Idaho Falls and Pocatello.

More snow for Saturday night, with a low around 25°. Southeast winds around 10 mph, with new snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Sunday, Snow and gusty winds with a high near 38°. South southeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. New snow accumulation of around one to two inches possible for the Snake River Plain. Heavy snow is expected in the higher elevations.

WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM SATURDAY TO 3 PM MST SUNDAY:

WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12

inches.

inches. WHERE…Lost River Valley- Including the cities of Howe, Arco,

Mackay, and Chilly.

Mackay, and Chilly. WHEN…From 6 AM Saturday to 3 PM MST Sunday.

IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible.

ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Breezy conditions may create areas of

blowing and drifting snow.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM SATURDAY TO 3 PM MST SUNDAY: