Weekend winter storm watch and windy snows coming

First round of snow this morning sets us up for a frozen layer of slush ahead of low clouds of freezing fog and more showers. Our biggest snows come through Saturday late and accumulations kick in on Sunday. Winds with the front will push snow and make for low visibility. Drifting snow and blowing snow on roads and add to depth. Highs today around 28-33 and winds SW 10-20+mph, teens tonight and warmer with clouds and moisture over us tomorrow. Highs Saturday - mid 30's with less of a chance of snow, a peak of sun, and cooling overnight in the 20's. Snow starts and build through the afternoon with several more inches for the valley. Snows linger through Sunday and Monday. 50% chance.

Be careful traveling, check on neighbors and pets.

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather