Wind Chill Warning for early Thursday

Expect frigid conditions and dangerous wind chills from a cold front leaving the area.

Overnight, we’ll see areas of blowing snow. Mostly clear skies, with a low around -18°. Wind chill values as low as -30. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Thursday, sunny and cold with highs around 4°, wind chills as low as -30°. North wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday Night, clouds roll back in with an approaching storm. A low around -5°, Wind chill values as low as –20.

Snow showers for Friday with cloudy skies. Highs in the upper teens and lower 20’s. Scattered snow showers for late Friday and early Saturday.

WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT TO NOON THURSDAY. THE WINTER STORM WARNING IS CANCELLED: * WHAT…For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 50 below zero, especially along the Montana Divide. * WHERE…Mud Lake, INL, Craters of the Moon, Idaho Falls, Rexburg, St. Anthony, Ashton, Tetonia, Driggs, Island Park and Kilgore. * WHEN…From 5 PM this afternoon to noon MST Thursday. * IMPACTS…The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.