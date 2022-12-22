Skip to Content
Wind chill warning through noon

This blast of arctic air and a wind chill warning make it dangerously cold today and into tonight before some snow shows up tomorrow and warms things up. -60 degree wind chill reported this morning at Mack's Inn and Idaho falls at -33 below as of 7am. Highs today will barely go above 0 degrees to 5-8 above and plummet again overnight to -5 and 0 in Pocatello. Jackson will be sunny today like most everyone and go to -15 tonight. It will be be beautiful today but bitter cold. Sunshine until 5pm as the days get longer.

Friday: 40% chance of snow into the day and evening. 20 degrees

Saturday/Christmas Eve: 30% chance of snow and 30's for highs

Christmas Day: 20% chance of snow and low to mid 30's and overcast, but Merry!

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather

