today at 8:40 AM
Published 8:31 AM

Snow showers moving in today

Snow showers along with a warmer day today, if 18-23 is warm? N winds 10mph with sharp wind chills at times.

Our snow chances for the valley at 30-40% with couple inch accumulation through tonight and more possibly with Christmas Eve being cloudy as well, with fog. Highs for Christmas Eve 28-36 and a chance of snow mostly in Jackson. Lows will remain in the upper teens with the insulation and winds today.

Christmas Day: Calm, but overcast with a lingering mountain snow chance.

33 and cloudy for Idaho Falls

40 and cloudy for Pocatello

35 and snow chance for Jackson

There's more moisture and warmth for the week ahead, so we are forecasting rain/snow mix by Tuesday and 40's.

Merry Christmas and be safe from all of us at Local News 8 & Eyewitness News 3

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather

Jeff Roper

Jeff is a member of the First Alert Team.

