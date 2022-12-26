Skip to Content
Local Forecast
Areas of freezing fog with rain, snow and gusty winds for Tuesday

Areas of freezing fog tonight, cold front for Tuesday
(FIRST ALERT WEATHER) - A parade of storms with an atmospheric river, delivering a mix of precipitation and warmer temperatures.

For Tuesday we have warmer air out of the southwest ahead of a cold front, pushing the heaviest snow above 6,500 feet. We’re looking for rain at the lower elevations.

Overnight, a chance of rain and snow with areas of freezing fog. A low in the mid 20’s.

Tuesday, we’ll see rain and snow likely before 8am, then rain. Areas of patchy fog. A high near 40°, with increasing southernly winds for the afternoon and evening. A south-southwest wind 15 to 20 mph increasing to 30 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. Little or no snow accumulation expected with a rain snow mix in the Snake River Plain.

Tuesday night, Rain likely before 10pm, then rain and snow likely between 10pm and 2am. A chance of snow after 2am with areas of fog. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 27°. Gusty winds overnight, with a south southwest wind 15 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TUESDAY TO 5 AM MST
WEDNESDAY…

  • WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4
    inches in valleys and 8 to 17 inches on ridge tops and
    elevations above passes. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.
  • WHERE…Marsh and Arbon Highlands-Bear River Range-Blackfoot
    Mountains- Caribou Range-Big Hole Mountains.
  • WHEN…From 5 AM Tuesday to 5 AM MST Wednesday.
  • IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow
    could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions
    could impact the morning or evening commute on Tuesday. Gusty
    winds could bring down tree branches.
  • ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The heavy snowfall is expected above 6,500
    feet.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TUESDAY TO 6 AM
MST WEDNESDAY…

  • WHAT…Snow, moderate to heavy at times. Rain is possible
    Tuesday in some locations, before changing to snow Tuesday
    evening. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches, locally
    higher amounts in the foothills and north of Jackson Airport.
    South to southwest wind gusting as high as 30 mph in open areas.
  • WHERE…Jackson Hole and Star Valley.
  • WHEN…From 8 AM Tuesday to 6 AM MST Wednesday.
  • IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult at times. The hazardous
    conditions will impact the Tuesday evening commute.
Local Forecast
Michael Coats

Michael Coats - Chief Meteorologist for Local News 8 and Eyewitness News 3.

