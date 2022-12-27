Cold front moving through with colder temperatures and a chance of snow

A cold front moving through will lower snow levels overnight with gusty winds. We’ll see a few snow showers for Wednesday, mostly into the mountains. Another storm arrives late Thursday into Friday, with snow also expected this weekend.

Overnight, a chance of rain and snow with mostly cloudy skies. A low in the mid 20’s, with winds at 15-35 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Wednesday, a chance of snow with cloudy skies. A high into the upper 20’s with winds at 15-25 mph, gusts as high as 30 mph. Little or no snow accumulation expected in the Snake River Plain.

Thursday, mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 20’s to the lower 30’s. Scattered snow showers late in the day and into the evening. Thursday night, snow showers with lows around 21°.

Friday, snow with highs in the lower 30’s. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible for the Snake River Plain.

WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST WEDNESDAY…