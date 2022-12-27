Skip to Content
Local Forecast
By
Updated
today at 5:56 PM
Published 5:10 PM

Cold front moving through with colder temperatures and a chance of snow

12272022
KIFI Weather

A cold front moving through will lower snow levels overnight with gusty winds. We’ll see a few snow showers for Wednesday, mostly into the mountains. Another storm arrives late Thursday into Friday, with snow also expected this weekend.

Overnight, a chance of rain and snow with mostly cloudy skies. A low in the mid 20’s, with winds at 15-35 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Wednesday, a chance of snow with cloudy skies. A high into the upper 20’s with winds at 15-25 mph, gusts as high as 30 mph. Little or no snow accumulation expected in the Snake River Plain.

Thursday, mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 20’s to the lower 30’s. Scattered snow showers late in the day and into the evening. Thursday night, snow showers with lows around 21°.

Friday, snow with highs in the lower 30’s. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible for the Snake River Plain.

WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST WEDNESDAY…

  • WHAT…Periods of snow mixed with rain at low elevations and in
    valleys. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches,
    except 4 to 9 inches on ridge tops and elevations above passes. Winds
    gusting as high as 45 mph.
  • WHERE…Marsh and Arbon Highlands-Bear River Range-Blackfoot
    Mountains- Caribou Range-Big Hole Mountains.
  • WHEN…Until 5 AM MST Wednesday.
  • IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
    conditions could impact the evening commute. Gusty winds could
    bring down tree branches.
Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast
Author Profile Photo

Michael Coats

Michael is Chief Meteorologist for Local News 8 and Eyewitness News 3.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content