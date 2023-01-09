Snow showers for late Monday into Tuesday morning, with more snow late Tuesday

We’re seeing rain turning over to snow Monday evening. This is a slightly deeper system moving through, dragging in some good moisture to the region.

Monday night and Tuesday morning, look for rain and snow with temperatures around the lower to mid 30’s. South southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.

Tuesday, scattered snow showers in the morning, with more snow working through late in the day and evening. We’ll see a break after some morning snow with partly to mostly cloudy skies for the midday and early afternoon. An afternoon high near 35°. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible. More snow expected late Tuesday night and early Wednesday. A low around 25°, with northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible

WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Pocatello ID

1225 PM MST Mon Jan 9 2023

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST

TUESDAY…