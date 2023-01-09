Much of eastern Idaho and western Wyoming counties are under winter weather advisory beginning this morning through Tuesday at 11am. We will experience rain/snow with increasing winds 30+mph, and blowing snows affecting disability. 3-12" possible into ridges and benches. Warm winds will push temps for a portion of the valley into the upper 30's (Pocatello) and create the slushy mix which will freeze tonight with temps at 29. Highs for most today will hit mid 30's and snow will begin midday and continue into tomorrow, with another round tomorrow late.

Overcast and mid 30's through Wednesday with rain/snow and mess.

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather