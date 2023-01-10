Skip to Content
today at 5:58 AM
Winter Weather Advisory with morning snow and another round this afternoon

Slick conditions and winter weather advisory continues this morning for areas south and east of I-15, and will stay in effect until Wednesday. Dense fog advisories for western side of the state this morning. Morning snow through 10am and then a break before another chance of snow this afternoon for everyone. Slushy conditions for morning commuters and school kids. Light winds 5-10mph.

Due to current road conditions & snow amounts, Grace School District is canceling school today, Tues, Jan 10, 2023.

Jeff Roper

Jeff is a member of the First Alert Team.

