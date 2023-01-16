A few snow showers into Tuesday, with another system arriving Thursday

An area of low pressure is passing by to our south, that’s continuing to deliver a chance of snow, especially for southeastern Idaho and southwestern Wyoming. For Tuesday, we’ll see a few snow showers with mostly cloudy skies in the morning. In the afternoon we’ll push back on the cloud cover and see some partly cloudy skies. A daytime high in the upper 20’s for the Snake River Plain.

We’re expecting colder temperatures this week, as the jet-stream will lie well to our south, over the four corners region.

Areas of fog for the Snake River Plain and SE Idaho for Wednesday. A slight chance of snow with another storm system approaching for Thursday. Patchy fog between 8am and 11am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 25°.

For Thursday, a chance of snow, with a mostly cloudy sky. A high near 26°, with little or no snow accumulation expected.