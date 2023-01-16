Skip to Content
Sun returns for a slushy Monday

We'll get a break from showers for MLK, Jr. Day as temps stay at freezing, and in the upper 30's for Pocatello. Snow chances are light and return for the southern valley for tomorrow as a low breezes by in Utah. Winds will be 5-10 from the south making wind chills and blowing snow and some fog a morning possibility today. We'll have a push of colder air taking our temps into the single digits this week at night and a dry few days.

Patchy fog this morning 8-10am and chilly, with wind chills feeling like 10-17 today.

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather

Jeff Roper

Jeff is a member of the First Alert Team.

