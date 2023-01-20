High pressure ridge will dominate and bring us down in temperatures for the weekend with a slight chance of snows Sunday. Lows in the single digits and highs in the 20's.

Jeff is a member of the First Alert Team.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.