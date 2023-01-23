Skip to Content
Foggy and cold

Dry week ahead and cold. Low clouds and patchy morning fog will slow you down this morning as temperatures start in the teens and single digits with wind chills below zero. Not much warming today with highs only in the upper teens to low 20's. Mainly dry this week as cold air takes up residence and we see some sun into afternoons, but patchy fog remains a constant for mornings and evening.

Highs remain in the upper teens to mid 20's in the valley for the week. Slight chances of snow skiffing through the mountains into mid week, but not much precip beyond that.

Robert Provenz - Mink Creek

Jeff Roper

Jeff is a member of the First Alert Team.

