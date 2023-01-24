Skip to Content
Chance of light snow, areas of fog with below average temperatures

We have the upper-level northwest flow this week. More of the same, with occasional snow showers and freezing temperatures.

Overnight lows around 10°, with a chance of snow showers. Areas of freezing fog with light winds around 5 mph.

Wednesday, in the Snake River Plain we’ll see more patchy freezing fog before 11am. Mostly cloudy in the afternoon, with a high near 20°. Wind chill values as low as -2. North wind around 8 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon. Partly cloudy in the mountains around central Idaho and Western Wyoming.

Thursday, Patchy freezing fog before 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high in the mid 20’s. Chance of snow for Thursday night.

Friday, scattered snow, with gusty winds. Patchy blowing snow after 2pm. Cloudy, with a high near 32. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.

