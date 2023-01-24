Skip to Content
Patchy freezing fog and cloudy today

Light snow chances ease back into the area later today, but you can't rule out a snow/flurry episode from low cloudiness today. Patchy freezing fog this morning will slow travel and make travel slick. Highs will be in the lower teens to 20-25 from Idaho Falls to Pocatello. Slick conditions may exist with icy roads, freezing fog and flurries on ice, so watch your speed and stopping distance. Winds from the SW 5-10mph will make temperatures feel like they are in the single digits if not below zero at times. Expect a slight chance of snow through the eastern highlands and mountains from Island Park at 3pm to 6pm into Idaho Falls and Ammon. We'll have a better chance of snow into Friday at 50%.

Continued cloudy and frozen with highs in the low 20's tomorrow.

