Another cold night with a wind chill warning though Thursday morning 

The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Chill Warning.

WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM MST THURSDAY…

WHAT…Dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as

low as 20 to 25 degrees below zero.

low as 20 to 25 degrees below zero. WHERE…Mud Lake, INL, Craters of the Moon NM, Idaho Falls,

Rexburg, St. Anthony, St. Charles, Montpelier, and Georgetown.

Rexburg, St. Anthony, St. Charles, Montpelier, and Georgetown. WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 10 AM MST Thursday.

IMPACTS…The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed

skin in as little as 30 minutes.

For the overnight hours, look for areas of freezing fog and a slight chance of snow from the low cloud cover. A low back to about -5° for Idaho Falls.

Patchy freezing fog for Thursday morning, with mostly sunny skies. A high in the lower 20’s, with winds at 5 mph.

Another chance of fog for Thursday night, partly cloudy with a low of -4°. Wind chill values as low as -15. North northeast wind around 6 mph.

Friday, patchy freezing fog for the morning. Partly sunny, with a high in the lower 20’s. Wind chill values as low as -15.