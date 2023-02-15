Skip to Content
today at 4:13 PM
Published 3:53 PM

Another cold night with a wind chill warning though Thursday morning 

The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Chill Warning.

WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM MST THURSDAY…

  • WHAT…Dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as
    low as 20 to 25 degrees below zero.
  • WHERE…Mud Lake, INL, Craters of the Moon NM, Idaho Falls,
    Rexburg, St. Anthony, St. Charles, Montpelier, and Georgetown.
  • WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 10 AM MST Thursday.
  • IMPACTS…The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed
    skin in as little as 30 minutes.

For the overnight hours, look for areas of freezing fog and a slight chance of snow from the low cloud cover. A low back to about -5° for Idaho Falls.

Patchy freezing fog for Thursday morning, with mostly sunny skies. A high in the lower 20’s, with winds at 5 mph.

Another chance of fog for Thursday night, partly cloudy with a low of -4°. Wind chill values as low as -15. North northeast wind around 6 mph.

Friday, patchy freezing fog for the morning. Partly sunny, with a high in the lower 20’s. Wind chill values as low as -15.

