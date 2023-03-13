Winter weather threats continue

Surrounded by winter storm warnings into central Idaho and winter storm watches for the eastern highlands to start the week, the snow flying this morning will mix with some rain and make for a sloppy start to the week. Expect 1-2" of snow into Tuesday for the valley, although it will melt with rain.

Mountains accumulate another 6-8" with a winter storm watch now in effect through Wednesday.

Highs will head to more seasonal averages, but still below the norm at 39. Normally it should be in the mid 40's. Rain into middays then more overnight snow possible.

More cold air by the time we get to Thursday and back to teens overnight and mid 30's for highs and dry.