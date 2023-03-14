Skip to Content
High Wind Warning, Wind Advisory and Flood Advisory

A system from the west is continuing to deliver wet conditions and gusty winds for Tuesday night.

WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 PM MDT WEDNESDAY:

  • WHAT…South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
    shifting to west to southwest Wednesday morning expected.
  • WHERE…Shoshone/Lava Beds-Arco/Mud Lake Desert-Upper Snake
    River Plain- Lower Snake River Plain-Eastern Magic Valley-
    Southern Hills/Albion Mountains-Raft River Region- Including the
    cities of Shoshone, Richfield, Carey, Mud Lake, INL, Craters of
    the Moon NM, Idaho Falls, Rexburg, St. Anthony, Pocatello,
    Blackfoot, American Falls, Shelley, Fort Hall, Burley, Rupert,
    Heyburn, Oakley, Albion, Almo, Malta, Rockland, and Holbrook.
  • WHEN…From 9 PM this evening to 7 PM MDT Wednesday.
  • IMPACTS…Gusty winds could make driving difficult, especially
    for high profile vehicles. Unsecured objects may be blown
    around.

HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM MDT WEDNESDAY:

  • WHAT…Southwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph
    expected.
  • WHERE…Burley, Rupert, Heyburn, Oakley, Albion, Almo, Malta,
    Rockland, and Holbrook.
  • WHEN…From 6 PM this evening to 6 PM MDT Wednesday.
  • IMPACTS…Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile
    vehicles. Loose outdoor objects will be blown around.

FLOOD ADVISORY FOR SNOWMELT IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM MDT WEDNESDAY:

  • WHAT…Flooding caused by snowmelt is imminent or occurring. Rain
    and snowmelt may lead to additional areas of standing water or
    flooding.
  • WHERE…Portions of central Idaho, south central Idaho and
    southeast Idaho, including the following counties, in central
    Idaho, Blaine and Butte. In south central Idaho, Fremont, Lincoln
    and Minidoka. In southeast Idaho, Bannock, Bingham, Bonneville,
    Caribou, Cassia, Franklin, Jefferson, Madison, Oneida and Power.
  • WHEN…Until 300 PM MDT Wednesday.
  • IMPACTS…Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
  • ADDITIONAL DETAILS…
  • At 239 PM MDT, Warm temperatures observed Tuesday afternoon.
  • Some locations that will experience flooding include…
    Idaho Falls, Pocatello, Rexburg, Blackfoot, Burley, Rupert,
    Preston, American Falls, Rigby, Heyburn, Malad, Shoshone,
    McCammon, Carey, Lava Hot Springs, Malta, Neeley, American
    Falls Reservoir, Lake Walcott and Goshen.
  • http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM MDT WEDNESDAY:

  • WHAT…Heavy snow with a mix of rain and snow in the valleys.
    Additional snow accumulations for the Island Park area of 10 to
    20 inches in the mountains above 6500 feet MSL and 3 to 8 inches
    in the valleys below. For the Big Holes and southern Teton
    Valley, 8 to 16 inches in the mountains above 6500 feet MSL and
    3 to 6 inches in the valleys below. Winds gusting as high as 50
    mph.
  • WHERE…Pine Creek Pass, Victor, Island Park, and Kilgore.
  • WHEN…Until 3 PM MDT Wednesday.
  • IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The
    hazardous conditions could impact the evening or morning
    commute.
Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast
Michael Coats

Michael is Chief Meteorologist for Local News 8 and Eyewitness News 3.

