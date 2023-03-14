High Wind Warning, Wind Advisory and Flood Advisory

A system from the west is continuing to deliver wet conditions and gusty winds for Tuesday night.

WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 PM MDT WEDNESDAY:

WHAT…South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph

shifting to west to southwest Wednesday morning expected.

shifting to west to southwest Wednesday morning expected. WHERE…Shoshone/Lava Beds-Arco/Mud Lake Desert-Upper Snake

River Plain- Lower Snake River Plain-Eastern Magic Valley-

Southern Hills/Albion Mountains-Raft River Region- Including the

cities of Shoshone, Richfield, Carey, Mud Lake, INL, Craters of

the Moon NM, Idaho Falls, Rexburg, St. Anthony, Pocatello,

Blackfoot, American Falls, Shelley, Fort Hall, Burley, Rupert,

Heyburn, Oakley, Albion, Almo, Malta, Rockland, and Holbrook.

River Plain- Lower Snake River Plain-Eastern Magic Valley- Southern Hills/Albion Mountains-Raft River Region- Including the cities of Shoshone, Richfield, Carey, Mud Lake, INL, Craters of the Moon NM, Idaho Falls, Rexburg, St. Anthony, Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls, Shelley, Fort Hall, Burley, Rupert, Heyburn, Oakley, Albion, Almo, Malta, Rockland, and Holbrook. WHEN…From 9 PM this evening to 7 PM MDT Wednesday.

IMPACTS…Gusty winds could make driving difficult, especially

for high profile vehicles. Unsecured objects may be blown

around.

HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM MDT WEDNESDAY:

WHAT…Southwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph

expected.

expected. WHERE…Burley, Rupert, Heyburn, Oakley, Albion, Almo, Malta,

Rockland, and Holbrook.

Rockland, and Holbrook. WHEN…From 6 PM this evening to 6 PM MDT Wednesday.

IMPACTS…Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile

vehicles. Loose outdoor objects will be blown around.

FLOOD ADVISORY FOR SNOWMELT IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM MDT WEDNESDAY:

WHAT…Flooding caused by snowmelt is imminent or occurring. Rain

and snowmelt may lead to additional areas of standing water or

flooding.

and snowmelt may lead to additional areas of standing water or flooding. WHERE…Portions of central Idaho, south central Idaho and

southeast Idaho, including the following counties, in central

Idaho, Blaine and Butte. In south central Idaho, Fremont, Lincoln

and Minidoka. In southeast Idaho, Bannock, Bingham, Bonneville,

Caribou, Cassia, Franklin, Jefferson, Madison, Oneida and Power.

southeast Idaho, including the following counties, in central Idaho, Blaine and Butte. In south central Idaho, Fremont, Lincoln and Minidoka. In southeast Idaho, Bannock, Bingham, Bonneville, Caribou, Cassia, Franklin, Jefferson, Madison, Oneida and Power. WHEN…Until 300 PM MDT Wednesday.

IMPACTS…Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

ADDITIONAL DETAILS…

At 239 PM MDT, Warm temperatures observed Tuesday afternoon.

Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Idaho Falls, Pocatello, Rexburg, Blackfoot, Burley, Rupert,

Preston, American Falls, Rigby, Heyburn, Malad, Shoshone,

McCammon, Carey, Lava Hot Springs, Malta, Neeley, American

Falls Reservoir, Lake Walcott and Goshen.

Idaho Falls, Pocatello, Rexburg, Blackfoot, Burley, Rupert, Preston, American Falls, Rigby, Heyburn, Malad, Shoshone, McCammon, Carey, Lava Hot Springs, Malta, Neeley, American Falls Reservoir, Lake Walcott and Goshen. http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM MDT WEDNESDAY: