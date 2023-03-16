Skip to Content
Local Forecast
March 16, 2023
Published 3:44 PM

Sunny with below average temperatures

KIFI Weather

High pressure over the region, with sunshine, cold temps and light winds. Our next round of stormy weather arrives on Monday.

Overnight, mostly clear with lows around 10° for the Snake River Plain. Light winds at 5-10 mph.

Sunny for Friday, with highs in the mid 30’s. Light winds at 5-10 mph, with wind chill values as low as -1.

Sunny again for Saturday, with a high in the upper 30’s to the lower 40’s. Saturday Night

Sunday, mostly sunny with a high in the lower to mid 40’s.

Michael Coats

Michael is Chief Meteorologist for Local News 8 and Eyewitness News 3.

