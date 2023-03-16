Sunny with below average temperatures
High pressure over the region, with sunshine, cold temps and light winds. Our next round of stormy weather arrives on Monday.
Overnight, mostly clear with lows around 10° for the Snake River Plain. Light winds at 5-10 mph.
Sunny for Friday, with highs in the mid 30’s. Light winds at 5-10 mph, with wind chill values as low as -1.
Sunny again for Saturday, with a high in the upper 30’s to the lower 40’s. Saturday Night
Sunday, mostly sunny with a high in the lower to mid 40’s.