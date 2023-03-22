Chance of rain and snow continues for Thursday; cold front for Friday with gusty winds

Scattered snow and winds increasing for the end of the week. A cold front from the northwest arrives Friday, with gusty winds and another shot at snow.

Overnight a chance of snow, cloudy and a low around 25°. Winds at 10-15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Thursday, a chance of snow and rain with highs in the upper 30’s to the lower 40’s. Mostly cloudy, with a Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Gusty Friday with mostly cloudy skies and a chance of snow. A high near 30°, with a southwest wind 20 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT

THURSDAY…