Chance of rain and snow continues for Thursday; cold front for Friday with gusty winds
Scattered snow and winds increasing for the end of the week. A cold front from the northwest arrives Friday, with gusty winds and another shot at snow.
Overnight a chance of snow, cloudy and a low around 25°. Winds at 10-15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Little or no snow accumulation expected.
Thursday, a chance of snow and rain with highs in the upper 30’s to the lower 40’s. Mostly cloudy, with a Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.
Gusty Friday with mostly cloudy skies and a chance of snow. A high near 30°, with a southwest wind 20 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT
THURSDAY…
- WHAT…Snow. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches in the
mountains above 6500 feet MSL and 3 to 6 inches in the valleys
below.
- WHERE…St. Charles, Montpelier, Georgetown, Wayan, Swan
Valley, and Victor.
- WHEN…Until 6 AM MDT Thursday.
- IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT
THURSDAY…
- WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5
inches are expected in the lower elevations, with 2 to 3
inches from Farson to Big Piney. The mountain are expected to
receive 6 to 10 inches of snow through Thursday morning. Winds
gusting as high as 35 mph.
- WHERE…The west-central mountains and valleys of Wyoming,
including the Upper Green River Basin.
- WHEN…Until 6 AM MDT Thursday.
- IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commutes.
- ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The heaviest snow is expected late this
morning, and again from Wednesday evening into early Thursday
morning.