today at 5:42 PM
Published 4:57 PM

Chance of rain and snow continues for Thursday; cold front for Friday with gusty winds

KIFI Weather

Scattered snow and winds increasing for the end of the week. A cold front from the northwest arrives Friday, with gusty winds and another shot at snow.

Overnight a chance of snow, cloudy and a low around 25°. Winds at 10-15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Thursday, a chance of snow and rain with highs in the upper 30’s to the lower 40’s. Mostly cloudy, with a Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Gusty Friday with mostly cloudy skies and a chance of snow. A high near 30°, with a southwest wind 20 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT
THURSDAY…

  • WHAT…Snow. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches in the
    mountains above 6500 feet MSL and 3 to 6 inches in the valleys
    below.
  • WHERE…St. Charles, Montpelier, Georgetown, Wayan, Swan
    Valley, and Victor.
  • WHEN…Until 6 AM MDT Thursday.
  • IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
    conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
    WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT
    THURSDAY…
  • WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5
    inches are expected in the lower elevations, with 2 to 3
    inches from Farson to Big Piney. The mountain are expected to
    receive 6 to 10 inches of snow through Thursday morning. Winds
    gusting as high as 35 mph.
  • WHERE…The west-central mountains and valleys of Wyoming,
    including the Upper Green River Basin.
  • WHEN…Until 6 AM MDT Thursday.
  • IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow
    could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
    conditions could impact the morning or evening commutes.
  • ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The heaviest snow is expected late this
    morning, and again from Wednesday evening into early Thursday
    morning.
Michael Coats

Michael is Chief Meteorologist for Local News 8 and Eyewitness News 3.

