Winter weather advisory through 6am Thursday

With over 5" of new snow Monday night around Ammon, ID from the first storm, the sun yesterday afternoon was a big change and almost a psych-out. Morning snows today are slow to arrive with warm front ahead of the low and adjoining cold front sliding up on eastern Idaho this afternoon, bring more snow and some unsettled conditions (thundersnow/squalls/winds). Another couple of inches of snow/rain for low low valley locales today, with a break and even sun to the north for Salmon.

Mid to upper 30's and low 40's today and eventually 20 degrees below normal for this time of year by the time we enter next week.