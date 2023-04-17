Chance of snow and rain this week

Overnight, we’ll see some rain and snow, with mostly cloudy skies. Low temperatures in the mid to upper 30’s for the Snake River Plain. South winds at 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Rain and snow possible for Tuesday, with a few thunderstorms possible. A high temperature in the mid 40’s, winds at 15-25 mph, with wind gusts in the mid 30’s. A chance of snow for Tuesday night, with lows in the lower 20’s and gusty winds at 20-30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%, with new snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

There is a chance of snow and rain for Wednesday, with highs in the lower 40’s.

More chances of snow and rain for Thursday, with highs in the lower 40’s.

Slight chance of snow for Friday, with highs in the mid 40’s.