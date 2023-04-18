Windy and wet

Another blustery day and gusts to 50mph today for the valley as winds pick up mid-morning by 10am for Idaho Falls and Pocatello. Highs in the low to mid 40's and good chances of rain/snow and possibly a thunderbumper mixed in with occasional sunshine. 10-15 degrees cooler than yesterday's high of 61 for Idaho Falls. Rains splash and dash in the valley with a change over for a dusting of snow in the valley. 2-4" of snow may accumulate for Island Park and mountain areas in the next 48 hours. More snow is expected into the southeastern highlands into Thursday with totals in the 2-4".

Wind Advisory for I-15 corridor into the eastern magic Valley through 9pm. High elevations have a winter weather advisory with winds/snow.